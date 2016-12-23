Neighbor helps women get to safety from fire, community tries to help

Both victims who were badly burned in a house fire are still in critical condition at a burn center in Louisville.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a home on South 8th Street in Central City.

Fire officials say the cause has been ruled undetermined. One neighbor, Bill Smith, tried to help get the women to safety.

Bill says when he saw the smoke and flames, he knew he had to help. He says he broke through the basement door of this home. After that, he says he doesn't remember much.

He says he's not the hero in this story. His 7-year-old daughter, who was playing outside told him something was wrong across the street.

Bill ran to help his neighbors, pulling them to safety without a second thought.

"You had to get them out," said Bill Smith. "You couldn't just let them lay there and die, and they weren't far from it."

Firefighters say both women are badly burned from the waist up. Neighbors say Izzy Whitt and Jessica Ashley lived at the home for almost a year.

Officials say they have no reason to believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

