Two men arrested and facing several charges

Police arrested 22-year old Tyrin Johnson who was a passenger in a car they pulled over.  

Johnson is facing several charges including failure to appear and resisting arrest. 

Police also arrested the driver 21-year old Keith Davis.  

Officers say they found cocaine in the car and Davis had more than 800 dollars cash on him.  

He's charged with dealing in cocaine and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

