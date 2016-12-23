Two men arrested and facing several charges

Police arrested 22-year old Tyrin Johnson who was a passenger in a car they pulled over.

Johnson is facing several charges including failure to appear and resisting arrest.

Police also arrested the driver 21-year old Keith Davis.

Officers say they found cocaine in the car and Davis had more than 800 dollars cash on him.

He's charged with dealing in cocaine and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

