Megan's Minute with Pro-Thunderbolt Forward Tommy Fiorentino - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan's Minute with Pro-Thunderbolt Forward Tommy Fiorentino

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Fiorentino has 9 points in 19 games, 3 goals, and 6 assists. 

Watch the video to find out more about him!

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly