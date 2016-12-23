Thunderbolts collect 1,063 stuffed animals

Donations from first-ever Teddy Bear Toss given to Toys for Tots.

The Evansville Thunderbolts, along with thousands of generous fans, were able to donate 1,063 stuffed animals to Toys for Tots from the franchise's first Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, Dec. 16. This number doesn't count all of the stuffed animals and toys that were collected in the front office for Toys for Tots.

Evansville's contribution helped the Southern Professional Hockey League donate more than 9,650 stuffed bears during this year's toy drive.

"As part of the SPHL's continuing dedication to its communities, we are thrilled our teams were able to surpass the goal of 5,000 toys," said SPHL President Jim Combs in a recent press release. "Our fans and corporate sponsors really demonstrated the holiday spirit with their donations and impact this will have on their communities is immeasurable."

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolt Media Relations