USI 10th in updated Learfield Directors’ Cup standings

The University of Southern Indiana Department of Athletics finished the fall season ranked No. 10 in the Learfield Directors' Cup standings, which were updated Thursday following the conclusion of the NCAA II Football and Volleyball Championships.

The Screaming Eagles, who have recorded two straight top 25 finishes in the Learfield Director's Cup standings, got scoring contributions from Women's Cross Country, Men's Cross Country, and Men's Soccer in the fall.

Women's Cross Country paced USI with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA II Championships in November, while Men's Cross Country finished 13th at the NCAA II Championships. Men's Soccer advanced to the second round of the NCAA II Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Eagles ranked No. 24 at the conclusion of the fall season a year ago before finishing 25th. USI posted its top finish of 24th in 2014-15.

USI ended the fall season with 188.0 points, just 1.5 points behind the ninth-place school, Cal State Poly Pomona, and less than 50 points behind fifth-place Shippensburg University. Scoring is based off of each team's finish at the NCAA II Championships.

The Eagles are off to a strong start to the winter season as the Men's and Women's Basketball teams have a combined record of 21-1. Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field also begins its season in January.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations