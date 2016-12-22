Extended Highlights: UE men host Mount St. Joseph

The Aces won 7th in a row to finish non-conference play.

Out of the half, UE turned it up. A 14-2 run in the opening six minutes of the stanza saw Evansville take its largest lead of the night at 51-31. The Lions made a run late, cutting the gap to 13 at the final buzzer, making it a 68-55 game.

Evansville outshot the Lions by a 47.3%-38.6% margin thanks in part to a 6-for-7 effort from Duane Gibson. The win moved UE to a perfect 8-0 record at home in non-conference play.

