Haynie's Corner draws real estate interest

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Local real estate agents say one area near downtown Evansville is drawing interest like they've never seen before.

One local real estate agent said he's having a field day with properties in the Haynie's Corner Arts District. With new projects in downtown, people want to live there.

All along the side streets that lead to Haynie's Corner, 'for rent' and 'for sale' signs are all over the place.

Phillip Hooper, a real estate broker for Berkshire Hathaway, says projects like the medical school, downtown hotel, and new restaurants are steering people to the arts district.

"There's certainly in uptick in buyers waiting for the right kind of finished product in the neighborhood," Hooper said.

Phillip says buyers and renters are looking to keep the historical integrity the area is known for.

Audrey Hillyer just renovated a 19th-century rowhouse near Haynie's Corner. 

Now it's up to Air BNB for people to spend the night.

