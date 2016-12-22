EPD: Extra patrols for red-light runners at Evansville intersection

As our cameras were rolling, several people had no problems running the red light (WFIE)

Evansville Police is calling the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt the busiest intersection this holiday season.

That's why they've had extra patrol for red-light runners.

Extra officers have been posted up at the intersection, watching and handing out tickets.

As our cameras were rolling, drivers had no problem running the light.

EPD Sergeant Jason Cullum says drivers run the light, then get stuck in the middle of the intersection. They essentially block the box for everyone else.

"If you're that car that just got a green light nobody moves, nobody goes anywhere," Sgt. Jason Cullum said.

There is no word on how many tickets EPD has handed out, but it has been a lot.

