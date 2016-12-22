Paramedics present Living Saving Award to 8-year-old boy - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Paramedics present Living Saving Award to 8-year-old boy

Posted by Jonathan McEmber, Reporter
Connect
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

One woman is alive thanks to her 8-year-old son's quick response.

Last month, Kingston went to ask for his mom's help when the diabetic woman fell and wasn't able to get up.  

"I knew about her shot, but I didn't know how to use it. I didn't want to end up doing something wrong. So I called 911 because I knew her blood sugar was also low too," said Kingston. 

That's when he spoke with Sandee Glenn. The-22-year veteran dispatcher has taken thousands of calls over her career and was surprised by Hinton's quick thinking, ability to remain calm, and accurate information. 

"He never even sounded upset. He knew exactly what was going on and what needed to be done. He was really confident in knowing what he had to do," said Glenn.

Sandee Glenn is met Kingston for the first time on Thursday. She and other Yellow Ambulance paramedics are giving the young man a Life Savers award for his courage, calm, and quick response.

 "It feels good. It feels really good," said Kingston.

Kingston's mom says she taught her son about her diabetes from a young age. She isn't surprised with his response.

The two are now shifting their focus to presents and celebrating Christmas.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • First Thunderbolts weiner dog race a success

    First Thunderbolts weiner dog race a success

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:44:40 GMT
    It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot (WFIE)It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot (WFIE)

    It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot.

    More >>

    It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot.

    More >>

  • Police: Woman stabbed after argument over wig

    Police: Woman stabbed after argument over wig

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:32:02 GMT
    It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville (WFIE)It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville (WFIE)

    It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville.

    More >>

    It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville.

    More >>

  • KY Red Cross canvassing through neighborhoods for smoke detector safety

    KY Red Cross canvassing through neighborhoods for smoke detector safety

    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:51:01 GMT
    Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department (WFIE)Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department (WFIE)

    Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department. It was part of their "Home Fire Preparedness" campaign.

    More >>

    Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department. It was part of their "Home Fire Preparedness" campaign.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Driver sought in crash that killed three children

    Driver sought in crash that killed three children

    Sunday, March 26 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-03-26 06:11:41 GMT
    File photoFile photo

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    More >>

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly