Paramedics present Living Saving Award to 8-year-old boy

One woman is alive thanks to her 8-year-old son's quick response.

Last month, Kingston went to ask for his mom's help when the diabetic woman fell and wasn't able to get up.

"I knew about her shot, but I didn't know how to use it. I didn't want to end up doing something wrong. So I called 911 because I knew her blood sugar was also low too," said Kingston.

That's when he spoke with Sandee Glenn. The-22-year veteran dispatcher has taken thousands of calls over her career and was surprised by Hinton's quick thinking, ability to remain calm, and accurate information.

"He never even sounded upset. He knew exactly what was going on and what needed to be done. He was really confident in knowing what he had to do," said Glenn.

Sandee Glenn is met Kingston for the first time on Thursday. She and other Yellow Ambulance paramedics are giving the young man a Life Savers award for his courage, calm, and quick response.

"It feels good. It feels really good," said Kingston.

Kingston's mom says she taught her son about her diabetes from a young age. She isn't surprised with his response.

The two are now shifting their focus to presents and celebrating Christmas.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.