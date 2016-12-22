New complaint against Gabe's Tower

The saga over what will happen with Gabe's Tower continues in Owensboro.

City officials still hope to tear the building down and put in a new transit station, but a new complaint has come up.

In the past, a company called the Environmental Demolition Group LLC did some remedial work on Gabe's Tower. They filed a lien when they finished the work, but they never saw the money. Now they want the owners to pay up.

The group filed a complaint saying they want Gabe's Tower owners to pay them 260,000 dollars for that work. If the owners don't pay the money, the circuit court master commissioner will sell the property.

Even with this new complaint, the city says its plans aren't changing. It wants to gain ownership of that property, tear down the building, and build the transit station

"It's about like any mortgage foreclosure case almost that if a person doesn't pay their mortgage, then the bank files a foreclosure action against them, then normally it's sold in a master commissioner sale to recoup any money that they can get," said assistant city attorney, Stephen Lynn.

I'm told that if the city's plans come through, the money for the building would go towards that lein and the rest left over would go towards the building owners.

The city is currently getting the building appraised which will then give them an idea how much the should pay for the property.

