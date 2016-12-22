Fantasy Focus, Week 16: It's Championship Week!

We did it! We did it! Actually, you did it! You did it! We've all reached the end of the marathon folks! This week, week 16 of the National Football League, is fantasy championship for most fantasy football leagues! I hope you're ready for some Saturday football this weekend! Yes, with Christmas Day being on Sunday, the NFL has decided to play the bulk of this week's games on Saturday, Christmas Eve. There's also one on Thursday, two still being played on Sunday, and one Monday. As we have been doing for the playoffs, let's try not to overthink it. Roll with your studs, for the most part. Keep the guys in the lineup that got you here. Don't get cute. Let's win a championship! Here's the rest of this weekend's slate, with most of these, as we said, on SATURDAY:

SATURDAY GAMES

DOLPHINS AT BILLS -- 12:00 CST

Well, Matt Moore did a great job last week against the Jets! If for some reason, you were a gutsy, gambling fantasy player, who started Moore, then congratulations to you! 236 yards and 4 touchdowns is one heck of a spot start! For this week though, I don't think it's going to be quite that good. On the road at Buffalo, with forecasted winds of 15-25 mph, is not the best set-up for Moore. You can't risk using him this week; that's just the long-and-short of it. I think Jarvis Landry, as usual, is the most reliable receiver to use. He had 78 yards receiving in their previous meeting, so start him as a WR-3 or flex if you need him! As usual, Kenny Stills and Davante Parker are boom or bust flex plays. I guess I'd have to rank Stills over Parker now, because Stills has had 3 TDs in his last 4 games, most of which of course on deep balls. They're high-risk, high-reward kinda guys. Tight end Dion Sims now has 4 touchdowns in his last 4 games, so he's a flyer if you need hurting at the tight end spot. Moore found him twice in the end zone last week, so there could be some chemistry between the two guys! Running back Jay Ajayi could have his hands full this game, against the Bills' run defense, as I can't imagine they'd want to let him run for over 200 yards this time. Yes, back in week 7, Ajayi ran for 214 yards against these Bills! I'd expect that to be at least 100 yards less this time; hey, it's not very often you see 200 yards, so I'm just being realistic, lol! Anyway, use Ajayi regardless, as he's the bell-cow back in this offense. As for the Dolphins' defense, they've been a little up-and-down, as far as fantasy points go, but they've had back-to-back nice totals. The only problem is that Buffalo is a run-heavy offense, so that doesn't lend itself to as many turnover possibilites. They're still worth using though, as it could be a low-scoring game.

For the Bills, LeSean McCoy is your must-start of course. Backup Mike Gilislee is a marginal flex play, as you need him to vulture a touchdown, to make it worth it, so only use him if you have him in a 14-team league or more. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is only worth using in two-QB leagues. He's just too risky because they don't throw enough. WR Sammy Watkins is a WR-3 or flex if you need him, but he's been certainly hard to start since his injury. Use him at your own risk. Forget the rest of the receivers here; you just can't risk the championship on this passing game! It's basically LeSean McCoy or bust, as sad as that is to say, this week. The Bills' defense is an okay start though, against Matt Moore. If it does turn out be windy like the forecast says, that could really throw off Moore, and result in some interceptions for them.

JETS AT PATRIOTS -- 12:00 CST

For the Jets, I don't think this will be pretty at all. I would expect them to get shellacked in this one, so I don't think the running game will get much going because they'll probably be behind most, if not all, of the game. For some reason, Matt Forte did play a little bit last week, but I think it would be crazy for the Jets to give him much work, since they're out of the playoff race and they have Forte under contract through next year. I would expect Bilal Powell to get the majority of the work in this one. I think he'll get most of his production through the air though, as the Jets play catch-up all game. I would only use Powell as a flex or an RB-2 if you have to. Don't use quarterback Bryce Petty here; it's way too risky. He had 3 turnovers last week, and the Patriots have been playing stout defense lately! It's sad to say this, but the only receiver I trust now is Robby Anderson...yes Robby Anderson! We spoke about this last week, but Anderson has the most chemistry with Petty, from getting work together as the backups early in the season. So, use Anderson as a WR-3 or flex if you need to. I'd forget Brandon Marshall and Quincy Enunwa at this point. They're just too risky. Heck, Marshall only managed to catch 1 of his 10 targets last week! Overall, if there's any way to just avoid the entire Jets' offense, do it. The Jets' defense should be avoided too. They're going to get lit up!

For New England, the running back situation got a little muddier last week, when Dion Lewis got 18 carries and ran for 95 yards! No one could have predicted that! It hasn't been said why it happened, but maybe the Pats saw something in the Denver defense, that made them think that Lewis' running style could better exploit the Broncos' run defense, because Denver has given it up on the ground this season. That's the only thing I can think of... LeGarrette Blount still got 17 carries, but only managed 31 yards and a 1-yard touchdown, so maybe they thought Lewis' quickness would help, as it seemed to. So, what do we do this week? Well, I wouldn't change anything in your lineups. Keep using Blount as your RB-2, since he has the most chance of scoring. He has 15 TDs this year!! Lewis and James White are just flex plays, because they'll still share passing duties, while maybe getting a few carries. Obviously Tom Brady is a great start this week, so use him. Tight end Martellus Bennett is there if you need him, and he'll likely have an easier time this week, than he did against Denver. Julian Edelman is still the most consistent receiver to use, especially in a PPR. He's a fine WR-2 or 3. Malcolm Mitchell and Chris Hogan are both just flex plays, if you need them. They both carry a little risk, but they're both starting to have enough of a track record, to make it worth a flex spot. Don't touch Michael Floyd. We just don't know when he'll see the field. The Patriots' defense is a great start this week...it's the Jets, enough said!

TITANS AT JAGUARS -- 12:00 CST

For Tennessee, we have a vulture in the house...and Derrick Henry is his name! He's vultured 3 touchdowns in the past 3 games, from DeMarco Murray. Henry is a big-bodied back, so it could be that the Titans like using him near the goal line, or it could just be that they're trying to give Murray a breather and save his body a little bit. Either way, it's a headache for Murray owners, but that's not going to stop you from starting him, so roll out DeMarco as your RB-1 as usual. Henry becomes an interesting flex option, if you're looking to gamble a little bit. His carry totals the last 3 games have been 8, 12, and 9, so it might not be that big of a gamble when you think about it. At quarterback, I'm not worried about Marcus Mariota here. He threw for 270 and 2 TDs last time against Jacksonville. Use him if you need him. The passing game options have come down to just two people to trust here. You're only using receiver Rishard Matthews and/or tight end Delanie Walker. Matthews has been solid and reliable most of the season, so use him as a WR-3. Walker has a mediocre matchup by the numbers, as the Jags have not allowed a ton of production to tight ends, but Walker had 4 for 75 last time against them, and he's Mariota's favorite target, so you can't bench him. Get him in there! The Titans' defense is a good start against this sorry Jags' offense.

For Jacksonville, they fired head coach Gus Bradley, so we'll see how that affects the team. We have yet to hear of any huge changes forthcoming on the field, but that could be a spur of the moment or mid-game thing. There's not many guys you're going to want to use here, anyway, though. I can't recommend receiver Allen Robinson. He's just too risky, because he's been one of the biggest disappointments of the year. Find someone else. Receiver Marquise Lee is the only pass-catcher with any sort of upside, but he too is a risk. Don't use him any higher than a flex, if you do at all. Allen Hurns is still not 100%, so regardless of what happens, forget him. At running back, we predicted this would happen. Chris Ivory returned last week, and he and T.J. Yeldon resumed their miserable timeshare. Don't use either one against a stiff Titans' run defense. Don't use quarterback Blake Bortles unless you're absolutely out of options. I mean, geez, Bortles didn't even throw for over 100 yards last week!! No can do here! I wouldn't mess with the Jags' defense either!

VIKINGS AT PACKERS -- 12:00 CST

For Minnesota, it's ugly as well. There's not many guys I'd want to roll with here, and after seeing Adrian Peterson's performance, I'm not sure I'd want to risk it with him either. If your RB-2 or flex spot, comes down to a choice between the Vikings' running backs, then I could see just taking a shot with him, but the problem I see happening here, is that the Packers will take a quick lead and blow them out, which would render the running game virtually useless. I don't like Jerrick McKinnon or Matt Asiata if Peterson plays. If he doesn't, I still wouldn't use them. The Packers' run defense is pretty good and improving every week. Now, the Pack can be thrown on, like last week, when Matt Barkley lit them up, but I don't know if Sam Bradford will have that same kind of success. Either way, you can't risk using Bradford. Adam Thielen hurt his neck, but he's practiced, so use him if you need him in your WR-3 or flex slot. Stefon Diggs has a dinged-up hip, but he played all last week, so he should be fine to use as a WR-2 or 3. Tight end Kyle Rudolph will be out there too, if you need him! The Vikings' defense is just trending the wrong direction (see the Colts' game last week), and you can't use them against Green Bay.

For the Pack, I love Aaron Rodgers here...keep him in! Receivers Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams should also be fine too! I know Adams had an off week, but I don't think that will become a trend. Just keep him in your lineup. He could've had 2 touchdowns last week, but he dropped them, so you know he's still getting the looks. I wouldn't risk using Randall Cobb. He's clearly not 100%, so keep him on the bench. Running back Ty Montgomery had a monster game last week against the Bears! You have to keep starting him as your RB-2, flex, or even receiver, since he's dual-eligible, if you have him. He's clearly earned the coaching staff's trust to get the job done! I know Christine Michael had a nice touchdown run last week, but you can't risk using him, as he only gets a few touches a game. At tight end, I know Jared Cook had a nice game last week, but I still don't trust him. Use him at your own risk! The Packers' defense is a nice start here, at home, against a Vikings' team that's spiraling out of control.

CHARGERS AT BROWNS -- 12:00 CST

For San Diego, the big news is that Melvin Gordon will most likely NOT be back this week! So, it will be Kenneth Fairrow getting start, with a little bit of Ronnie Hillman mixing in. If you need Fairrow, he's nothing special, just a guy, but if you have Gordon, then he's better than nothing, right?? Fairrow is no more than a flex or RB-2 play, depending on your lineup slots. Don't use Hillman. Obviously, Philip Rivers is a guy to play this week, as he should be able shred a weak Browns' defense. I'm slightly concerned about Rivers, in colder temperatures and possibly close to 20 mph winds with maybe a little rain. I also have this little feeling that maybe this is a game that Cleveland could somehow win, to get their first and maybe only win of the year. Next week the Browns play at Pittsburgh, so I don't see them having much of a chance in that one. This one; however, feels like a game they could steal. The pleasant-weathered Chargers playing on the road, in a cold environment, against a desperate Cleveland team, without their best running back, and a quarterback who's been playing worse and worse....hmmmm....just sayin'. I think you still have to use Rivers, but I just have that little worry. He could be totally fine, though, and San Diego could crush them, so.... Anyway, moving on, I'm a little worried about receiver Tyrell Williams. As it turned out, he missed part of Sunday's game after getting his bell rung, but he does not have a concussion. He is pretty dinged up though, now, with the head and the labrum issue. He's only a WR-3 or flex at best. Dontrelle Inman has been the "in man" to have lately. I'd use him as a WR-3 wihout worry. Travis Benjamin is returning to play against his old team, but he's still risky, since he's a boom or bust kinda receiver. He could be extra-inspired to make a big play though, in front of his old team. The tight ends have been a headache off and on all year. It's hard to start either, but I guess you lean Henry since he's been the hotter hand. He has 3 TDs in the last 4 games. The Chargers' defense makes for a decent start, against Robert Griffin and company; I mean it is still Cleveland, regardless of their chances of winning.

For Cleveland, you can't use R-G III....just do yourself a favor and save yourself a headache. He hasn't cracked the 200-yard passing mark, but he does have a rushing TD in each game for what it's worth (not much). The Chargers' secondary is pretty decent and defensive end Joey Bosa will cause problems I'm sure, so forget it. Running back Isaiah Crowell could be okay on the ground this week, as San Diego can be run on. He's a flex or RB-2 if you need him. He has only one catch though, since R-G III came back. Duke Johnson has gotten several catches the last two games, and a handful of carries, but I don't trust him in the championship round. The receiving corp has been virtually unusable since R-G III returned. I'd be very worried using either Corey Coleman, Terrelle Pryor, or Gary Barnidge. Pryor has a torn ligament in his finger, so that doesn't help either. They're all just too risky this week. None of them worth more then flex plays if you're desperate. The Browns' defense is virtually useless too.

REDSKINS AT BEARS -- 12:00 CST

For Chicago, Matt Barkley has sure been a pleasant surprise. yes, he's thrown a lot of interceptions, but he's also looked really good at times too. He's worth a start if you're hurting at the QB position, or need someone with an upside matchup. He's had 2 games over 300 yards and 6 total TDs, but also 6 turnovers. You could worse at QB (see: Kaepernick, Colin or Bortles, Blake). WR Marquess Wilson was the latest to go on injured reserve, so now it's Alshon Jeffery, Cameron Meredith, and Deonte Thompson at the Bears' WR position. Jeffery and Meredith are fine to use as WR-2's. Thompson had a big game last week, but he's tough to trust, as any more than a reach flex play. No tight ends to mention here. At running back, it's all Jordan Howard all the time, so keep him in as your RB-1. He'll be fine here, as it's not a scary matchup. The Bears' defense is not a good start, as this feels like it could be a shootout.

For Washington, I think Kirk Cousins is a solid play this week. Use him as your QB-1. The Bears' secondary can definitely be had, like they were last week. You're starting all the receivers here. DeSean Jackson is a WR-2/3. Jamison Crowder is a flex, and Pierre Garcon is a WR-3. Garcon gets a higher rank for me, just because he's been playing better lately and getting more targets and catches. I'm very worried about tight end Jordan Reed. He hasn't been the same since he hurt his shoulder, with only 2 catches in his last 2. You can't risk it this week. I think Vernon Davis makes for a sneaky TE start if you need him. At running back, Rob Kelley should be fine here. Heck it can't get much tougher than last week. I'd use Kelley as my RB-2 if I had him. Chris Thompson is just the 3rd down/passing back, so don't use him. The Redskins' defense is a little risky to use, as this one could get high-scoring if both offenses can get going.

FALCONS AT PANTHERS -- 12:00 CST

For Atlanta, this could be a big game for their passing game. We all know the Panthers have been giving it up most of the year through the air. I think Matt Ryan will be able to take advantage of this matchup, despite it being on the road. Weather shouldn't be a problem, and it shouldn't be cold, so he should be able to excel, regardless of whether Julio Jones plays or not. His status will be up in the air, and he'll likely be a game-time decision, unless they for some reason make a statement Friday. Check his status leading up to Saturday's game. He's kind of a risky play, if he goes, but I could also understand if you had to use him. WR Taylor Gabriel has a dinged up shoulder, but he's a great play again if Jones sits. It would almost be easier if Jones did sit, as crazy as that sounds. There's always that chance he's just used as a decoy if he plays, that's what's so worrying. I'd use Gabriel either way, as a WR-3. Mohamed Sanu didn'd do much last week, so you can't use him. Aldrick Robinson had a good game, but you can't use him either. Avoid the tight ends. The running backs are still both usable, and we all know that either one can go off any game. Use Freeman as your RB-1 or 2, and Coleman as a RB-2 or flex. It's not an easy matchup against a tough Carolina front 7, but remember they can both help you in the passing game at any time. The Atlanta 'D' is not that impressive, despite taking advantage of weak matchups against San Fran and L.A. Fade them this week, against Cam Newton and company.

For Carolina, you're using Cam Newton regardless of how he's played this year. He'll be fine this week at home, against an average Falcons' defense. Once again, Kelvin Benjamin came up small, and we predicted it would happen. Now granted, he is dealing with a balky back, so take that into consideration. I'm nervous about recommending him again, even though it's a beatable matchup. He's merely a flex option at this point, when you factor in the back issue. Ted Ginn has 4 TDs in his last 5, and he's been great yardage-wise in those 4 games too. He's pretty safe to use as a WR-3 or flex. Forget all the other receivers. Don't forget Greg Olsen though! He should be fine this week, and he's finally had back-to-back decent weeks...miracle! Start Olsen if you need him. The running game continues to be manned by Jonathan Stewart, and he has certainly been the man! Start him with confidence this week at the RB-2 slot. The Panthers' defense is best avoided against the high-octane Falcons' offense.

COLTS AT RAIDERS -- 3:05 CST

For Indy, it looks like Donte Moncrief could return from his hamstring injury. He missed last week due to it. He's been practicing in a limited fashion, so he's trending in the right direction at least. If he plays, plug him back in as your WR-2 or 3 if you need him. T.Y. Hilton is also a good start this week. The Raiders secondary isn't a scary matchup at all, so they should be fine. This moves Phillip Dorsett to the backburner again, by the way. Obviously, you're starting Andrew Luck too. He's a little nicked up, but nothing that should keep him out. I don't even know anymore with their tight ends. Third string tight end Eric Swoope caught a TD last week, while Jack Doyle only had 4 catches for 32. Dwayne Allen was a forgotten man. Let's just play it safe and avoid the whole mess. It's enough to drive you crazy. In the backfield, Frank Gore is a rock-solid RB-2, but there's a vulture alert here, as Robert Turbin now has 4 TDs in 5 games...yikes! It's frustrating for Gore owners, but you can't sit Gore and you can't start Turbin, unless you're in a 16-team league or bigger. Don't start the Colts' defense either!

For Oakland, Derek Carr has a pretty solid matchup here, so don't be afraid to use him! I imagine his finger is still bothering him, but I think his struggles the past couple of weeks have had more to do with the matchups, than his finger. While the Colts' cornerbacks are okay, they're certainly not as good as some others in the league, so use Carr if you need him and don't worry about it. Receivers Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper have been on opposite ends of the spectrum from each other about every game it seems! When one does good, the other doesn't and vice-versa! It's been Crabtree who's been doing better lately, and that's because Cooper has seen some pretty tough cornerback matchups, like Marcus Peters (KC) and Casey Hayward (SD) the last 2 weeks. It's gone back farther than that, but you get the picture. This week I think he could see top corner Vontae Davis, but that remains to be seen. Either way, I think this is a better matchup than it has been lately, so if you need Cooper, plug him in somewhere. Crabtree is a fine start, too. Don't get fancy and try to use Seth Roberts or any tight ends...it's championship week, so don't take any crazy risks. As for the running backs, for some reason DeAndre Washington was back in the mix again, making it a 3-headed monster of sorts, with Latavius Murray and Jalen Richard...why??? Well, only Jack Del Rio knows, but either way, this is a great matchup for Murray, so use him as your RB-2. Don't chance it with the other two. The Raiders' 'D' is a dicey play against the Colts' offense because we know how explosive they can be when they're on.

BUCCANEERS AT SAINTS-- 3:25 CST

The Saints and Bucs just played 2 weeks ago, so this should be interesting. That game was a low-scoring defensive slugfest, which was somewhat surprising when it looked like it could be a wild high-scoring affair. That could still materialize this time, because when the Saints play at home, they tend to be much better offensively. The Bucs have been pretty tough defensively, though, lately, so it is a tough one to figure. Bottom line, you just gotta start most of these Saints' guys in the Dome. Drew Brees is a no-brainer must-start. Yes, WR Brandin Cooks has been frustrating, but just play him. As soon as you sit him, he'll go off like last week. You just gotta live with the up-and-down nature of his statistics and take the good with the bad. He's a fine WR-2 or 3. Get Michael Thomas in there as your WR-2. Get Willie Snead in there as your WR-3. Save yourself the headache with Coby Fleener; he's back to stinkin' up the joint again. In the backfield, Mark Ingram will be fine to use again as an RB-2, while Tim Hightower is a flex play. Last week, Hightower vultured 2 TDs from Ingram, which really made Ingram unhappy, so I wonder if we'll see Ingram get the goal-line touches this week... As for the Saints' defense, forget it.

As for Tampa, you can use Jameis Winston this week. I think he'll have better stats this time around, because I have a feeling this could turn into a bit of a track meet. Obviously, you're still using RB Doug Martin. He's been getting the volume and has a couple TDs lately so continue using him as your RB-2. WR Mike Evans must be in your starting lineup too, despite his frustrating 3-week stretch. Tight end Cameron Brate is the only one other passing option I'd consider a sure thing. Use him as your starting tight end if you need him; he's been very solid lately. WR Adam Humphries is a reach, and he's just too risky, along with all the other receivers for that matter. The Bucs' 'D' is too risky to use as well against the high-octane Saints.

CARDINALS AT SEAHAWKS -- 3:25 CST

For Arizona, I definitely don't like many guys here on the road at Centurylink Field. You have to start RB David Johnson because he's obviously the man, and he's pretty much matchup proof. I don't like quarterback Carson Palmer this week, so I would try to avoid him if you can. I do think though, that receiver Larry Fitzgerald will still be peppered with targets, so use him as your WR-2. I would avoid all the other receivers and even tight end Jermaine Gresham. It's just not worth the risk. You don't want to be kicking yourself for starting a fringe player in a bad matchup with a fantasy title on the line. As for the Cardinals' defense, I would avoid them this week.

For Seattle, you have to start Russell Wilson this week. I think he'll be fine, despite a resistant Arizona defense. I'm not that high though, on running back Thomas Rawls. He will get 95% of the carries here, but it is tough to run on Arizona and quite frankly he hasn't been that great since he returned from injury. If you absolutely need him, use him, but I think he's a low-end RB-2 or flex at best. Obviously, you're using wideout Doug Baldwin, even though he could see a lot of Patrick Peterson. I think his compadre Tyler Lockett has a chance to make some big plays against this defense. Just look at what Brandin Cooks did to them last week! He's a nice flex or WR-3 play. Tight end Jimmy Graham may have tough sledding though, as the Cardinals are very stingy against the tight end position. I understand if you have to use him but I think he could come up small. I don't think the Seahawks' defense will come up small though, so start them with confidence.

49ERS AT RAMS-- 3:25 CST

Well this may be one of the ugliest games for fantasy this year. There's certainly not much to like about anybody on either of these teams. For San Fran, it's just one guy that we're looking at here, and that's Carlos Hyde. Use him as your RB-2 if you need to. He's the focal point of the 49ers' offense so you know he'll get touches, and I think he'll do enough to make it worth the start. I'm avoiding everyone else here!! They're all just way too risky. QB Colin Kaepernick has, well let's put it plainly, sucked lately! The receivers are garbage, and tight end Vance McDonald is on IR...enough said. Don't use the 49ers' defense either!

For L.A., this could finally be the week! This could be the time we've all been waiting for that Todd Gurley has a big game. If you have Gurley, this is the week you have to start him. The matchup is about as good as it gets, against a leaky 49ers' run defense. Use Gurley as your RB-2. Forget quarterback Jared Goff; you can't risk it. The only receiver I can endorse is Kenny Britt; he should be fine as your WR-2 or 3. Don't mess with anyone else here. The Rams' 'D' is a fairly safe start against this sorry San Fran offense.

BENGALS AT TEXANS -- SATURDAY NIGHT

This is one of the most injury playing games on the slate. There's many players do you have injury designations that will have to worry about. For Cincinnati, Jeremy Hill, AJ Green, and Tyler Eifert are all questionable. Eifert is the one to be most concerned about. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, so that's a bad sign, especially on a short week. Keep an eye on his status leading up to Saturday night's kickoff, but because it is a later game you should make sure you have a backup plan in place. Hopefully, there will be some clarification sometime Friday or early Saturday to help give us all some guidance. He's dealing with a back injury, so we all know those can be tricky! Green, of course, has missed several weeks thanks to his hamstring injury. He said he feels like he'll be able to play Saturday, so we'll just have to see. He has been practicing in a limited fashion this week, so that's at least better than nothing. Keep an eye on his status leading up to Saturday night. As for Hill, he banged up his knee last Sunday, but he has been trending upward this week from a "did not practice" designation on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday. He should be fine to play Saturday, but keep an eye on reports. Hill will definitely get a lot of work, as long as he starts, only ceding 10 touches or so to Rex Burkhead. Use Hill if you need him, as an RB-2. The Texans' run defense is certainly not the greatest in the league, and I think that if Green returns that can only help Hill, since Houston would have to certainly pay serious attention to the passing attack, thus maybe loosening up the box. As for Green, if he plays, go ahead and use him, since the Texans' secondary can be beat. He just may match up against top corner A.J. Bouye, and he's pretty good, but Green is a pretty savvy veteran. QB Andy Dalton is a decent start if you need him to. If Eifert sits, I still think Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd could be decent flex plays. If Eifert plays, then it will be hard to use those two. The Bengals defense should not be used here.

For Houston, the injury worry here is Lamar Miller. He injured his ankle last Sunday late in the game. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, so this does not look good. If Miller sits, I would avoid this backfield. It would be some combination of Alfred Blue, Jonathan Grimes, and possibly Akeem Hunt. That potential two or three-headed monster would not be worth the risk. The bigger news though is quarterback Brock Osweiler will not start. Obviously you know by now that Tom Savage took over midway through that game last week, and when he did Houston's offense came to life. Now I wouldn't exactly go pick up Savage and start him, but he does make a receiver DeAndre Hopkins a solid start now. I would use Hopkins this week for sure. I have Hopkins in a league, and I'm sure using him! I would also consider using WR Will Fuller as a flex. At tight end, CJ Fiedorowicz may return from his concussion this week, as he's been practicing. If he does, you can go ahead and use him, but be wary of TE Ryan Griffin who still will probably get targets. As for the Texans' 'D', go ahead and use them here at home.

CHRISTMAS DAY GAMES

RAVENS AT STEELERS -- 3:30 CST

Well this one is always an interesting game with these teams play. It is in Pittsburgh, so with Ben Roethlisberger's strange home/road splits, we'll take that as a good thing! Because the Ravens' run defense is so good, I do like Roethlisberger as a solid start this week. Now that doesn't mean that you should sit LeVeon Bell, because he will still make an impact whether it's running or receiving. You're obviously playing Antonio Brown too, and I think he's in for a big game this week, based on the matchup. Second receiver Eli Rogers is just too up-and-down to use in this championship week; he's just a desperation play as far as I'm concerned. Stay away from Sammy Coates while we're on the topic of receivers. Tight end LaDarius Green has been the second-most targeted pass-catcher on the team the last month, but there's one problem this week: he's in concussion protocol. If he can't go, Jesse James will have to step it up! Keep an eye on Green's status before Sunday, but you better have a backup plan, and as far as I'm concerned, James is not it! The Steelers' defense is a decent start this week, and I think they've been playing better.

As for Baltimore, Joe Flacco has been much better the last month or so, so I think he's safe to use if you need him. Obviously, the running back situation is a timeshare between Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon, and often times, game-flow dictates which back has a better game. This week, I actually think Dixon could be the one to fare a little better, as I think the Ravens will be trailing in this one and the Steelers' run defense has been much better lately. If they do have to play catch-up, Dixon could see more work in the passing game. Also, if they have trouble running the ball, then screen passes could be the best way for them to get any production from the backfield. Receivers Steve Smith and Mike Wallace are both usable WR-3's in this one. Smith is the better play of the two, with Wallace's role as the deep threat being obviously more volatile. Tight in Dennis Pitta has been all over the place with his production, so he's a risky start too. The Ravens' defense is also risky here, but if this game ends up being a slugfest, they'll be okay.

BRONCOS AT CHIEFS -- 7:30 XMAS NIGHT

For Denver, this will be a challenging matchup, but I still think you use the usual cast of characters here. Receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are two of the most reliable fantasy receivers in the NFL, due to their stranglehold on the passing targets. Use both of them as WR-2's. Trevor Siemian is a decent play at quarterback. I think Denver may have to lean on the pass, since the running game has been so anemic. So, use him if you need him. I would avoid the running backs here, as Justin Forsett doesn't excite anyone and Devontae Booker has been terrible. Of course, it's the Broncos' offensive line that's really been the problem with the running game. Don't worry about anyone else here offensively. Use the Broncos' defense though, as this could be a low-scoring, grind it out kind of game.

For K.C., it hasn't been pretty for Spencer Ware lately, but maybe this is a game where he can get it done. Yes, I know it's the Broncos' defense, but they can be run on. Quarterback Alex Smith will most likely have trouble racking up passing yards, so the team could lean on Ware to run the ball and try to control the game. Use Ware if you need him as a RB-2. Don't use Smith this week, not like you have been anyway. I do think wideout Tyreek Hill has a chance this week, because the Chiefs move him around and use him in so many different ways in the passing and running game. He's okay as a WR-3 or flex. Don't use Jeremy Maclin though, because he will most likely be shut down by the Broncos' great secondary. That goes for all the KC receivers really. I do think tight end Travis Kelce though, will have a monster game, because the Broncos are vulnerable to the tight end. Since Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in football, I think he will be targeted early and often. Use Kelce with confidence! It doesn't hurt that he's Smith's favorite target! As for the Chiefs' defense, I'd use them too!

LIONS AT COWBOYS -- MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

For Detroit, I am really worried about Matthew Stafford and that finger, because he did not look good last week against the Giants. Now, a lot of that could've been the fact that the Giants' defense has been playing lights-out lately. The Cowboys' defense isn't quite that good, so Stafford could be all right here. If you need Stafford use him, but I think he's a low-end QB-1. Receiver Golden Tate is the best start of the bunch. He's been getting it done lately, so use him as a solid WR-2. Marvin Jones is a flex at best, while Anquan Boldin is too risky to use. Tight end Eric Ebron is fine to use if you need him. At running back, it's not pretty. Theo Riddick is still nursing that wrist injury, and he's clearly not 100%. I would avoid using him even if he's able to play, because I think if he does play, he will be limited. You can't use Dwayne Washington or Zach Zenner either way. I would fade the Lions' defense this week, against Dallas.

As for Dallas, Mr. Ezekiel Elliot is obviously a must start. I think receiver day is Bryant is too, because it is pretty much a beatable matchup. It also helps that QB Dak Prescott looked much better last week. Put Dez in as your WR-1 or 2. As for Prescott, he's a mid-range QB-1 for me. As for the other pass catchers, I don't love Jason Witten, but you can use him if you need him. Slot receiver Cole Beasley is an interesting play, but only in PPR formats if you want to. If Dez is covered up by the top corner Darius Slay, then Beasley could play a bigger role. He's no more than a flex though. The Cowboys' defense is just an average play here because the Lions' offense can definitely be potent at any time, so only use them if you have to.

