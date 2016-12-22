Henderson family collects over 200 blankets to give to homeless

Marina McWilliams kids give their mom a hug before packing up the 200 blankets they've collected for the homeless.

A Henderson woman's idea five years ago has turned into a yearly family tradition.

Nurse and mom of two, Marina McWilliams, has collected hundreds of blankets for the homeless every Christmas now for five years.

"It's more important to give than it is to receive," Marina McWilliams told us. A loving family, Marina and her kids go above and beyond during the season of giving.

"Really, I didn't think anything about it. I never thought that five years later we would be doing this and helping the community," Marina said.

Marina started collecting new blankets when she inspired to help the homeless in the Tri-State. Since then, schools, churches, and even strangers donate hundreds of blankets every year for the McWilliam's blanket drive.

This season, they've collected 220 blankets, exceeding their goal, and creating a mountain in their living room.

Marina's preteens play a big role in the drive. Every year, they help their mom pass out the blankets to various homeless shelters around the area. Peyton, Marina's daughter, told us her mom's dedication to serving the less fortunate has taught her and her brother, Parker, a lot about reality.

"When you meet them, they're so kind and humble. When you give them a blanket, they don't care what it looks like," Peyton said.

"I try to teach my kids you'll always be blessed," Marina said. "If you have a good heart about things, nothing else matters."

The McWilliams packed up their first load of scarves Thursday afternoon and took off to Henderson's Harbor House on Clay Street. Around 20 homeless men will get new, warm blankets for Christmas.

Something so small, this family says, can mean the world to so many. The family plans to distribute the rest of the blankets to homeless shelters in Evansville.

Copyright 2016. WFIE. All rights reserved.