Postal workers are tackling the busiest delivery day of the year

Chances are, you had a package delivered today. The USPS projected to deliver millions of packages on Thursday, the busiest delivery day of the holiday season.

One-third of their business for the year happens in December.

With the increase in e-commerce, the postal service has projected about 750 million packages will be delivered this holiday season. That's a 12% increase compared to last year. But the weather is cooperating, and instead of letting the extra work bog him down, postal worker Matt Chandler is embracing it.

"I absolutely love it. I love my job and I love the Christmas season. So I really enjoy it," says Chandler. "I really enjoy getting out here and doing it and I'll play a little extra Christmas music while I'm out delivering too and people tend to get a kick out if it."

With 30 million packages being delivered in the U.S. just today and 12,000 of those are in Evansville, that's a lot of extra work for your local postal worker.

"This time of year, we're here to deliver holiday cheer and a lot of people are counting on us to get their Christmas packages and cards out to themselves and friends and family," says Chandler. "We take that responsibility very seriously and we're here to make sure it gets done."

"This absolutely takes the cake," says Chandler. "Christmas is our season, it's our super bowl."

If you can't be there to receive your package, think about using their package intercept service.

"You can actually request a package to be delivered at an alternate address while it's in transit," says Spokesperson for Postal Service in the Kentuckiana District, Susan Wright.

Or you can request alternate delivery instructions on USPS.com if you want your package left somewhere else. Whether you're sending or receiving a package, their new augmented reality app is delivering some extra cheer this holiday season.

"If you're a sender you can send a message to the recipient that a package is on the way and if you're a recipient, you can send a thank you to the sender that you received their gift," says Wright.

If you're still waiting to send something through the mail, the deadline for priority mail express is Friday, the 23rd.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.