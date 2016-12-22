Ronald McDonald House in Need of Volunteers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ronald McDonald House in Need of Volunteers

Posted by Aesia Toliver, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Ronald McDonald House is in need of volunteers to buy and prepare meals for sick residents and their families.  

The Ronald McDonald House on Lincoln Avenue has three kitchens fully equipped so you can even make meals there.  

Officials with the non-profit say the need is greatest the week after Christmas and the first few weeks of the new year.  

"It's just nice to know that you have a place to go and you have warm food instead of leaving the hospital, and leaving my little brother all by himself at the hospital was very scary, he was six, so you don't want to leave a small child at the hospital you don't want to worry about where your next meal is going to come from so it's just very comforting knowing there is somewhere you can go," said local teen Presley Henshaw

"If you're spending 14 to 16 hours a day in a hospital beside your child bed cooking or going out to eat is the last thing on your mind but at the same time you need a meal," said Ohio Valley Director of Development Abigail Adler.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

