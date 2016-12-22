East Gibson School Board approves plan to make sure students don - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

East Gibson School Board approves plan to make sure students don't go without lunch

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

The East Gibson School Board approved a plan to make sure students don't go without lunch.

Beginning in January, if a student forgets to bring lunch money or the balance on their account is too low, they can charge a meal.

There are limits: $10 for junior high and $20 for kids at Oakland City Elementary.

Superintendent Henry Brewster told 14 News this doesn't apply to high school students because they should be responsible enough to bring their own lunch money.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

