Local city hopes for sewer repair grant from state

The sewer system in Owensville needs work.

To make the repairs, the town has to come up with 600,000 dollars to match a grant they hope to win from the state.

Our media partner, The Princeton Daily Clarion, reported that heavy rain pours into the lines and around the manholes and degrades the old clay pipes further.

The public also has to respond to an income survey as part of the grant process.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.