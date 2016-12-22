Traffic Alert: INDOT releases plans to repair railroad crossing - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic Alert: INDOT releases plans to repair railroad crossing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

INDOT released its new plan to repair a railroad crossing on a busy section of Highway 41.

It's the one just north of Yokel road, near the Motel 6 in Evansville.

Crews are expected to close the northbound lanes near the tracks Tuesday, January 3-6.

During that time, traffic will be directed to the southbound side. Then from January 10-13 they'll close the southbound lanes.

