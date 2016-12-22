New site plans in Evansville have local residents concerned

City officials are in the process of reviewing site plans (WFIE)

The new complexes have some residents worried (WFIE)

People on Evansville's north side could be seeing new developments.

A new apartment complex is planned for a spot off Old State Road and Highway 41.

According to the Area Plan Commission, a wide open space on Hillsdale and Old State Road on Evansville's north side could be home to a new apartment complex.

According to site plans, there are four, three-story buildings mapped out. It totals to 96 units and calls for over 200 parking spaces.

APC officials say zoning is not an issue. Even though the area is known for its quiet, suburban living, it is a commercial zone.

People who live nearby have some concerns, mainly with traffic.

"It's going to become the south side of Evansville where the traffic there is boom, boom, boom all the time," once local resident said. "That's not why I live out here. I like my quiet."

Officials say there isn't name for the complex yet. It's still in the preliminary stages for review.

There is no word yet on when APC will approve the plans.

