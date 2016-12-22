Kentucky Mavericks Training Camp Selections report to Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Mavericks Training Camp Selections report to Owensboro Tuesday Dec 27th

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The Kentucky Mavericks training camp selections will report to Owensboro Tuesday, December 27th, 2016.   An 18 man roster is in place, but will be narrowed to 12 by January 2nd.  

Among the  18 are returning Mavericks veterans players

Mike Crain, Anthony Jackson, Gerard DeVaughn , and Corey Wilford.   Local selections from  KWC are Marcus Fillyaw and  CJ Blackwell.  In addition will be Former NBA San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks player, Jackie Butler,  will join the group along with Ben Vozzolla, Kentrell Gransberry, Brandon McGee, Chrishawn Hopkins , Josh Johnson , Nicholas Waddell, Matt Karn, Chris Watson, and Jeremy Burright.  Rounding out the 18 are  two recent additions is Andrew Christian and Craig Grigsby. 

The 2017  season is just around the corner and the schedule has been announced. Kentucky Mavericks play all home games at the Owensboro SportsCenter located at 1215 Hickman Ave in Owensboro, KY.     Season tickets and Season Opener (Jan 14th) tickets can be purchased now by going to https://www.mavup.com/tickets.php

Mavericks Home Schedule 

  • Jan 14th 7:30 p.m. vs Ohio Bootleggers, Columbus , OH (tickets are on sale now for season opener)
  • Jan 29th 4:00 p.m. vs Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence,RI
  • Feb 2nd. 7:00 p.m. vs Ohio Bootleggers, Columbus, OH
  • Feb 11th 7:30 p.m. vs Rochester Razorsharks, Rochester, NY
  • Feb 12th 4:00 p.m. vs Pennsylvania Dream , Dubois PA
  • Feb 25th 7:30 p.m. vs Pennsylvania Dream, Dubois PA
  • Mar 18th 7:30 p.m. vs Rochester Razorsharks , Rochester, NY
  • Mar 19th 4:00 p.m. vs Chautauqua Hurricanes, Chautauqua, NY
  • Mar 26th 4:00 p.m. vs Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence, RI
  • Apr 1st 7:30 p.m. vs Washington Warhawks, Washington, DC
  • Apr 2nd 4:00 p.m. vs Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown, NY

Mavericks Away Schedule

  • Jan   8th 2:45 pm   @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus OH
  • Jan 22nd 2:45 p.m. @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus, OH
  • Jan 27th 7:00 p.m. @ Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown, NY
  • Feb 19th 4:00 p.m. @ Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown,NY
  • Feb 20th 2:05 p.m. @ Rochester Razorsharks,Rochester,NY
  • Mar  5th 2:00 p.m. @ Washington Warhawks, Washington DC
  • Mar  9th 7:00 p.m. @ Pennsylvania Dream, Dubois PA
  • Mar 11th 7:00 p.m. @ Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence, RI
  • Mar 16th 8:00 p.m. @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus, OH
  • Mar 24th 7:00 p.m. @ Chautauqua Hurricanes, Chautauqua,NY

Courtesy: Maverick Media Relations

  • LOCALMore>>

  • First Thunderbolts weiner dog race a success

    First Thunderbolts weiner dog race a success

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:44:40 GMT
    It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot (WFIE)It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot (WFIE)

    It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot.

    More >>

    It wasn't an easy start, but pretty soon the dogs got the hint and one championed through beating the others by a long shot.

    More >>

  • Police: Woman stabbed after argument over wig

    Police: Woman stabbed after argument over wig

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-03-26 02:32:02 GMT
    It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville (WFIE)It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville (WFIE)

    It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville.

    More >>

    It happened in the 2400 block of Sunburst Boulevard in Evansville.

    More >>

  • KY Red Cross canvassing through neighborhoods for smoke detector safety

    KY Red Cross canvassing through neighborhoods for smoke detector safety

    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:51:01 GMT
    Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department (WFIE)Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department (WFIE)

    Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department. It was part of their "Home Fire Preparedness" campaign.

    More >>

    Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department. It was part of their "Home Fire Preparedness" campaign.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly