Kentucky Mavericks Training Camp Selections report to Owensboro Tuesday Dec 27th

The Kentucky Mavericks training camp selections will report to Owensboro Tuesday, December 27th, 2016. An 18 man roster is in place, but will be narrowed to 12 by January 2nd.

Among the 18 are returning Mavericks veterans players

Mike Crain, Anthony Jackson, Gerard DeVaughn , and Corey Wilford. Local selections from KWC are Marcus Fillyaw and CJ Blackwell. In addition will be Former NBA San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks player, Jackie Butler, will join the group along with Ben Vozzolla, Kentrell Gransberry, Brandon McGee, Chrishawn Hopkins , Josh Johnson , Nicholas Waddell, Matt Karn, Chris Watson, and Jeremy Burright. Rounding out the 18 are two recent additions is Andrew Christian and Craig Grigsby.

The 2017 season is just around the corner and the schedule has been announced. Kentucky Mavericks play all home games at the Owensboro SportsCenter located at 1215 Hickman Ave in Owensboro, KY. Season tickets and Season Opener (Jan 14th) tickets can be purchased now by going to https://www.mavup.com/tickets.php



Mavericks Home Schedule

Jan 14th 7:30 p.m. vs Ohio Bootleggers, Columbus , OH (tickets are on sale now for season opener)

Jan 29th 4:00 p.m. vs Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence,RI

Feb 2nd. 7:00 p.m. vs Ohio Bootleggers, Columbus, OH

Feb 11th 7:30 p.m. vs Rochester Razorsharks, Rochester, NY

Feb 12th 4:00 p.m. vs Pennsylvania Dream , Dubois PA

Feb 25th 7:30 p.m. vs Pennsylvania Dream, Dubois PA

Mar 18th 7:30 p.m. vs Rochester Razorsharks , Rochester, NY

Mar 19th 4:00 p.m. vs Chautauqua Hurricanes, Chautauqua, NY

Mar 26th 4:00 p.m. vs Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence, RI

Apr 1st 7:30 p.m. vs Washington Warhawks, Washington, DC

Apr 2nd 4:00 p.m. vs Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown, NY

Mavericks Away Schedule

Jan 8th 2:45 pm @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus OH

Jan 22nd 2:45 p.m. @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus, OH

Jan 27th 7:00 p.m. @ Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown, NY

Feb 19th 4:00 p.m. @ Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown,NY

Feb 20th 2:05 p.m. @ Rochester Razorsharks,Rochester,NY

Mar 5th 2:00 p.m. @ Washington Warhawks, Washington DC

Mar 9th 7:00 p.m. @ Pennsylvania Dream, Dubois PA

Mar 11th 7:00 p.m. @ Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence, RI

Mar 16th 8:00 p.m. @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus, OH

Mar 24th 7:00 p.m. @ Chautauqua Hurricanes, Chautauqua,NY

Courtesy: Maverick Media Relations