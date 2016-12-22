KSP make arrest in connection to body found in Ohio Co.

We have just received word that KSP made a connection to the murder or Amanda Riley.

Trooper Corey King tweeted:

Moments ago, KSP made an arrest in connection to the murder of Amanda Riley. A release to come as I gather the details.@kystatepolice https://t.co/j3MzGvHzlm — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) December 22, 2016

Troopers arrested 41-year-old Donald Lynch of Beaver Dam with trafficking a controlled substance. He is now also charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the murder of 30-year-old Amanda Riley of Livermore. Troopers say Riley’s body was found in a lake on the Peabody Wildlife Management property in Ohio County.

Lynch is being held in the Ohio Co. Detention Center. Troopers say the two were acquaintances. Troopers did not say what lead to her death.

He will face a judge on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.