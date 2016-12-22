KSP make arrest in connection to body found in Ohio Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KSP make arrest in connection to body found in Ohio Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center) (Source: Ohio Co. Detention Center)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have just received word that KSP made a connection to the murder or Amanda Riley.

Trooper Corey King tweeted:

Troopers arrested 41-year-old Donald Lynch of Beaver Dam with trafficking a controlled substance. He is now also charged with murder. 

Kentucky State Police are investigating the murder of 30-year-old Amanda Riley of Livermore. Troopers say Riley’s body was found in a lake on the Peabody Wildlife Management property in Ohio County.

Lynch is being held in the Ohio Co. Detention Center. Troopers say the two were acquaintances. Troopers did not say what lead to her death.

He will face a judge on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

