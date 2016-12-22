Investigators find out more information about fire in Muhlenberg - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Investigators find out more information about fire in Muhlenberg Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

There is new information on a fire we informed you about in Central City.

Fire investigators say the fire that broke out Saturday on Saturday has been ruled undetermined.  

Two women were flown to the University of Louisville Burn Center with severe injuries.  They are in critical condition.  

Firefighters say the fire started in a laundry room in the basement of the home on South 8th Street.  

Authorities say at this point, foul play does not appear to have been involved.  

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

