Renovations Underway for IU Swimming & Diving Locker Rooms

Renovations are underway at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center for new locker rooms for the Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

“Our locker room renovation is yet another example of how committed our administration is to the pursuit of a national championship,” IU head swimming coach Ray Looze said. “What we accomplished at the Olympics this past summer was a huge step to returning Indiana Swimming and Diving to the top.”

The renovations to the locker rooms, which are right on deck at the CBAC, will feature new flooring, paint and lockers and are scheduled to be completed in January.

The new locker rooms will also feature modern team graphics and televisions and plug-ins for the team’s mobile devices. With the upgrades, the team will be wired for social media and will be able to monitor the most up-to-date college standings and swimming and diving news.

The Indiana University men's and women's swimming and diving teams will be back in action on Jan. 13, 2017 when the teams host Big Ten rival Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. The dual meet is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

Courtesy: IU Media Relations