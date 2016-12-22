Dubois Co. deputies seeking information on burned truck

Dubois County sheriff's deputies are seeking information on a burned truck.

Deputies said they found the blue Ford F-150, model year 1987-1991, on an unimproved section of County Road 450 South between State Road 162 and St. Anthony Road West.

The truck has been identified as one reported stolen in Pike County.

Deputies said they do not know if foul play is involved or if the fire was accidental.

Anyone with information about the fire or the owner of the truck should call the Dubois Co. Sheriff's Office at (812) 482-3522. All callers may remain confidential.

