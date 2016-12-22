Pigs run loose on Highway 56 after semi overturns

Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department. It was part of their "Home Fire Preparedness" campaign.

Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department. It was part of their "Home Fire Preparedness" campaign.

She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)

She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)

God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)

What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch? God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry. The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro. They also have a new logo. God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. More >>