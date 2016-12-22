Pigs run loose on Highway 56 after semi overturns - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pigs run loose on Highway 56 after semi overturns

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Highway 56 is closed near West Louisville in Daviess County after a semi carrying pigs overturned.

Crews are on the scene, trying to figure out what to do with all the pigs.

