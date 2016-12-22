Pigs run loose on Highway 56 after semi overturns

Volunteers canvassed through a neighborhood selected by the Owensboro Fire Department. It was part of their "Home Fire Preparedness" campaign.More >>
She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.More >>
One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.More >>
Reports from several media outlets indicate that the Indiana University (IU) Men's basketball team has found their next head coach.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
The child, Christian Clay Perkins, an 11-month-old white male child, has been located.More >>
