Pigs run loose on Highway 56 after semi overturns

By Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Highway 56 is closed near West Louisville in Daviess County after a semi carrying pigs overturned.

Crews are on the scene, trying to figure out what to do with all the pigs.

