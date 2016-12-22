Crews investigating cause of house fire in Evansville

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire in Evansville.

The fire broke out just after 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Marshall Avenue. We're told it is a two-apartment building.

Three people and a dog got out safely.

PIO Dan Grimm says the fire started upstairs, but it is unknown what caused it.

A GoFundMe account has been set up. You can find that here.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.