WATCH: Byron says there's a warm up on tap for Christmas

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

CHRISTMAS WARM-UP: It's not as cold this morning thanks to southwest winds. Temperatures start in the upper 20's to lower 30's. We'll have sunshine to start the day, but skies will become partly sunny. High temps will be near 40. There's a big warm up on tap for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Byron has the forecast.

BATHROOM BILL: A bid to repeal a North Carolina law that limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people has fallen apart. Legislators tried and failed to push through a deal to scrap the law called House Bill 2. The law has become part of a new front in the U.S. culture wars involving transgender rights and bathrooms.

BERLIN ATTACK: Authorities across Europe are scrambling to track down a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. Nearly three days after the deadly attack that killed 12 people and injured 48 others, the market in the center of the capital is due to reopen. Meanwhile, one of the suspect's brothers is urging him to turn himself in.

BUSIEST DELIVERY DAY:  It's hustle time for the U.S. Postal Service, as they sort through millions of packages.  Today is the busiest delivery day of the holiday season.  Hillary Simon is live at an Evansville post office to see how they deal with the organized chaos of the season.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL:  Pack some patience if you're getting ready to travel for the holidays. It's projected to be a record year for the number of Americans heading out of town. We'll have a preview of what travelers could see on the roads and in the terminals.

