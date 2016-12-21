Kentucky Wesleyan College free of all sanctions

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been cleared of all sanctions.

In 2014, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools renewed Wesleyan’s accreditation, but with a warning. The college had to boost enrollment and improve financial donations.

Kentucky Wesleyan College President Bart Darrell took over leadership at Kentucky Wesleyan just months after the college received the “warning” status. He says it took a lot of hard work and team effort for the school to clear itself of sanctions.

We spoke with President Darrell who says the key to improving enrollment was promoting the benefits of a Kentucky Wesleyan College education. He says the college is an affordable faith based school with smaller class sizes.

He also says alumni saw the value of a Wesleyan education and by building relationships with them, the school was able to improve its financial status.

So far, around eight million dollars has been donated to the college.

“Our accreditation has never been gone. It’s always been sound, but it does give us opportunities to create even more academic programs and create more and more freedom to continue our growth," said President Bart Darrell.

Darrell went onto say now that Wesleyan is clear of all sanctions, staff are going to continue to find ways to improve.

