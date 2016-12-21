Kentucky Wesleyan College free of all sanctions - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Wesleyan College free of all sanctions

Posted by Jonathan McEmber, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been cleared of all sanctions.

In 2014, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools renewed Wesleyan’s accreditation, but with a warning. The college had to boost enrollment and improve financial donations.

Kentucky Wesleyan College President Bart Darrell took over leadership at Kentucky Wesleyan just months after the college received the “warning” status. He says it took a lot of hard work and team effort for the school to clear itself of sanctions.

We spoke with President Darrell who says the key to improving enrollment was promoting the benefits of a Kentucky Wesleyan College education. He says the college is an affordable faith based school with smaller class sizes.

He also says alumni saw the value of a Wesleyan education and by building relationships with them, the school was able to improve its financial status.

So far, around eight million dollars has been donated to the college. 

“Our accreditation has never been gone. It’s always been sound, but it does give us opportunities to create even more academic programs and create more and more freedom to continue our growth," said President Bart Darrell. 

Darrell went onto say now that Wesleyan is clear of all sanctions, staff are going to continue to find ways to improve.

  Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

  God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month.
  Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

