Cahill Scores 1,000th Point, Buss Breaks Another Record as IU Downs Stony Brook

Junior forward Amanda Cahill became the 26th member of the 1,000 point club and junior guard Tyra Buss set the new school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games as Indiana wrapped up non-conference play Wednesday with a win over Stony Brook, 74-60, at the Florida Sunshine Classic.

Cahill finished the night with 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds as she posted her 23rd career double-double to go along with six assists, two blocks and two steals. She became the third player to score 1,000 points this season to feature an IU roster with three active 1,000 point scorers for the first time in school history.

Buss also put her name again in the IU record books, posting her 50th-straight double figure scoring game with a team-high 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go along with four assists and a steal. The Mt. Carmel, Ill. native takes over the previous record of 49 consecutive double-figure scoring games from Karna Abram who did it between 1984-85 and 1985-86. She now has recorded 68 games of her 77 game career in double digits.

For the second-straight night, Indiana (10-3) saw all five of its starters score in double figures as senior guards Alexis Gassion and Karlee McBride and senior forward Jenn Anderson all recorded 10 points in the victory. Gassion also added five assists, three rebounds and a steal while McBride scored nearly all of her points behind the arc, with her 17th career game with three 3-pointers (3-for-7). IU combined for a 54.4 field goal percentage – the seventh time it has shot 50 percent or better this season.

The Hoosiers would also win the battle on the boards, taking the advantage 34-26 and dished out 20 assists on 31 made shots.

Cahill opened up the scoring for IU on the night with a 3-pointer from the wing. One of Gassion’s five assists went down low to Anderson on the right side as IU would go on an 8-0 run capped by a transition layup for Buss gave IU a 11-4 lead with 5:54 to play. In a scoring drought of sorts, the Hoosiers were held without a field goal for a little over three minutes near the end of the period as Cahill got them back on the board with 53 ticks left. Despite the drought, IU led 23-12 after one quarter shooting 62.5 percent.

In the second quarter, Buss set the new school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games with 8:16 remaining as she got the feed from Cahill as IU took a 29-16 lead. It was part of an 8-0 run that featured Indiana’s largest lead of the half as a Cahill pick found Gassion open in transition for the left-handed layup to go up 19 (35-16) with 5:48 remaining.

Despite Buss picking up her third foul with a little under five minutes to play in the half, the Hoosiers continued to keep the Seawolves (5-6) at bay. Back-to-back triples with under two minutes to play helped Indiana take a 41-27 lead at the break. SBU opened up the second half to cut it under double digits before McBride responded with one of her three triples of the night with 8:34 left in the third.

Cahill officially hit the 1,000 point mark with 6:30 to play in the third quarter as she got the ball dumped down to her waiting underneath from Gassion. Both teams would fall into a drought for nearly three minutes following that before IU extended the lead back up to 17 (53-36). Stony Brook, however, would close the quarter strong, on an 8-0 run before Buss’s buzzer beater 3-pointer gave the Hoosiers a 57-44 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Anderson helped IU open up the final period as she got into double figures on a dish from senior guard Tyshee Towner led her to the rim. The Seawolves would get no closer than 13 in the final 10 minutes of play as Indiana secured its final non-conference win of the season.

NOTES

Junior forward Amanda Cahill recorded her 1,000th career point in Wednesday’s win, becoming the 26th member of the IU 1,000 point club. She finished the night with 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds which also marked her 23rd career double-double.

With her 10 first half points, junior guard Tyra Buss set the school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games with her 50th-straight game in double figures. She takes over the record from Karna Abram who did it 49-straight times in 1984-85 and 1985-86.

Buss also moved up on the all-time scoring list, eclipsing 1,200 career points as she now sits with a career total of 1,239 (No. 16 all-time). She is just one point shy of reaching the top 15 in all-time scoring (Whitney Thomas, 1,240).

With Cahill joining the 1,000 point club, IU’s roster now features three active 1,000 point scorers for the first time in school history with Buss (1,240), Gassion (1,102) and Cahill (1,000) all hitting the career mark 13 games into the season.

With her 10 points, senior guard Alexis Gassion reached 1,102 career points as she moved into 20th on the all-time scoring list.

Buss, Cahill and Gassion were all named to the Florida Sunshine Classic following Wednesday night’s win.

For the second-straight game, Indiana saw all five starters score in double figures. IU is now 3-0 when at least five players score in double figures.

The Indiana defense held Stony Brook’s leading and third leading scorers to just a combined five points.

The Hoosiers are now riding a six-game win streak into Big Ten play next week. It’s the longest win streak since the 2013-14 season.

IU’s 10 wins in non-conference play tie for the most under third year head coach Teri Moren who also notched 10 wins in her first season at the helm (2014-15).

UP NEXT

Big Ten play opens up on Wednesday, December 28 when Indiana travels to Penn State. Tipoff for the conference opener is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Bryce Jordan Center and will be live on BTN Plus and audio on IUHoosiers.com.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics