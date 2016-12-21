10-month drug investigation leads to dozens of arrests

The sheriff says we're looking at 93 total arrests by the end of 2016 (WFIE)

A 10-month drug investigation lead to dozens of arrests.

At Henderson County Detention Center 50 drug dealers are behind bars. Deputies have issued 30 warrants since March.

The sheriff says we're looking at 93 total arrests by the end of 2016.

Deputies and the Pennyrile Drug Task Force together have confiscated a dozen stolen guns, assault rifles, heroin, crack, meth, cocaine, cash, and body armor now off the streets.

Sheriff Brady says this is a community issue. Authorities can't fix the problem alone. He says, reducing drug-related crimes starts in the home.

"It takes all of us to keep chipping away at it. I don't think we'll ever get rid of it, but I think what we can do is make it difficult to buy on the street or so much of a chance when you buy it on the streets that you're going to be arrested. That some people may not do it."

We're told Henderson deputies and the drug task force will continue their investigation until drug activity and numbers begin to drop.

