Fingerprint and social media video lead authorities to arrest four people in sheriff's home burglary

Three adult suspects charged in burglary case.
Facebook video posted by Maykayia Smith hours after the burglary.
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

"I may have shot them.  When you have four people coming into your house at once, there's a good chance I would have shot them."

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding normally announces burglary arrests, but on December 15th, he became the victim of one.

"They didn't care if it was my home," explained Wedding during a Wednesday afternoon interview.

"They were going to steal anything, get it, and go."

Three adults are facing burglary charges in connection with the break-in at Sheriff Wedding's home.

Maykayia Smith, LaDonna Morton, and April McGuire are all currently in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center.

One juvenile was also taken into custody, but no other information has been released on identity.

"I came home to find mattresses flipped and doors open that were normally shut.  You knew immediately you were the victim of a burglary."

Authorities say the suspects pried open a locked window.  

Authorities say the suspects made off with over $3,000 worth of items.

"It looks like it was random," explained Wedding.

Authorities located a fingerprint on a window, which matched a print from a previous arrest unrelated to this case.

Authorities say that print belonged to April McGuire.

Investigators say after speaking to McGuire, they were able to arrest Smith and Morton.

Smith posted a video on Facebook, hours after the burglary.

Investigators say items in the video are similar to items stolen from the sheriff's home.

Sheriff Dave Wedding's home has been hit twice by burglars in the past three years.

Before this incident on December 15th, Wedding had been working with legislators to introduce a bill that would raise the penalties for people convicted of home burglaries.

