Homeless veteran finds new life in Evansville, UCS Ruth's House leads way

U.S. Navy Veteran Michelle Swanson uses United Caring Service's Ruth's House to get off the streets.

The cold weather makes a difficult situation even harder for homeless people in Evansville.

But there are organizations here to help. 14 News spoke with a local veteran who relies on Ruths House.

Michelle Swanson wasn't always homeless. Coming from an unstable home in Texas and serving in the U.S. Navy for much of the '90's was her escape.

Swanson lives in one of the warm rooms in United Caring Service's Ruth's House. As of December 15, homeless women are calling it home every night for 160 days while social workers prepare them for job interviews.

For a tough woman like Swanson, getting away from the frigid temps outside isn't as important to her as learning how to make a living.

Swanson went through heartache from a toxic and violent marriage, forcing her to make yet another escape.

"I drove from Texas to Virginia and spent a year in Virginia living in a car," Swanson told us.

Swanson says she moved to Evansville in November to start a new life.

"I'm trying to learn how to take care of me," she said. "That's what I wanna do. I wanna learn how to take care of me, because, until I can take care of me and learn how I want to be, I can't take care of any one else. After that, the sky's the limit."

Now Swanson has a number of job interviews lined up, and days spent struggling in the freezing temperatures will soon be in her past.

She says without United Caring Service's support, she wouldn't be in the good position she's in today.

If you'd like to donate clothes, money, toiletries, or other items to UCS, simply contact Jason Emmerson at director@unitedcaringservices.org or call (812) 422-0297.

