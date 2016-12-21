Homeless veteran finds new life in Evansville, UCS Ruth's House - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Homeless veteran finds new life in Evansville, UCS Ruth's House leads way

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
Connect
U.S. Navy Veteran Michelle Swanson uses United Caring Service's Ruth's House to get off the streets. U.S. Navy Veteran Michelle Swanson uses United Caring Service's Ruth's House to get off the streets.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The cold weather makes a difficult situation even harder for homeless people in Evansville.

But there are organizations here to help. 14 News spoke with a local veteran who relies on Ruths House. 

Michelle Swanson wasn't always homeless. Coming from an unstable home in Texas and serving in the U.S. Navy for much of the '90's was her escape.

Swanson lives in one of the warm rooms in United Caring Service's Ruth's House. As of December 15, homeless women are calling it home every night for 160 days while social workers prepare them for job interviews.

For a tough woman like Swanson, getting away from the frigid temps outside isn't as important to her as learning how to make a living.

Swanson went through heartache from a toxic and violent marriage, forcing her to make yet another escape.

 "I drove from Texas to Virginia and spent a year in Virginia living in a car," Swanson told us.

Swanson says she moved to Evansville in November to start a new life.

"I'm trying to learn how to take care of me," she said. "That's what I wanna do. I wanna learn how to take care of me, because, until I can take care of me and learn how I want to be, I can't take care of any one else. After that, the sky's the limit."

Now Swanson has a number of job interviews lined up, and days spent struggling in the freezing temperatures will soon be in her past.

She says without United Caring Service's support, she wouldn't be in the good position she's in today.

If you'd like to donate clothes, money, toiletries, or other items to UCS, simply contact Jason Emmerson at director@unitedcaringservices.org or call (812) 422-0297.

Copyright 2016. WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:44:59 GMT
    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

  • God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:35:53 GMT
    God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:29:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly