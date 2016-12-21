Tri-State boy helping sick kids feel better - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State boy helping sick kids feel better

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Jason Reeves 11-year-old with a lot of passions.

"I like to play my playstation, play my trombone and when it's not freezing outside, I like to play on the trampoline."

At 10-months-old, he was diagnosed with an arachnoid cyst on his brain. It isn't cancerous and it's inoperable, but it causes some problems for him.

His mom, Connie Reeves says he suffers from anxiety and mood issues because of it.

In 2014 he was diagnosed with Chiari malformation syndrome.

"What that is, it's basically a hole in the base of his brain. Basically, your brain protrudes into your spine." Connie said.

He needed emergency surgery and was referred to Riley Hospital for Children.

"He lost his eyesight. He couldn't walk, he used to walk, his legs would give out."

Jason's first surgery was 12 hours long. Nine more followed after that. His family was in and out of Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for five months straight.

Connie says Riley not only helped Jason get and feel better, but they helped her, a stressed and worried mother get through the tough days.

"No matter what the problem you face, they have a solution."

When he's not doing physical therapy to keep his strength up, Jason likes to help kids his age, especially ones who've been through the same struggles.

He started selling ice cream sundaes just a few months ago and so far, he's raised he's raised 350 dollars.  We learned, Jason spent his earnings on arts and crafts supplies for 9th floor neuro patients. A daily activity he that looked forward to at Riley.

Jason is doing much better now, a few weeks ago, he found out he doesn't have to go back to Riley for a checkup until this time next year.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:44:59 GMT
    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

  • God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:35:53 GMT
    God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:29:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly