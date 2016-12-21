Tri-State boy helping sick kids feel better

Jason Reeves 11-year-old with a lot of passions.

"I like to play my playstation, play my trombone and when it's not freezing outside, I like to play on the trampoline."

At 10-months-old, he was diagnosed with an arachnoid cyst on his brain. It isn't cancerous and it's inoperable, but it causes some problems for him.

His mom, Connie Reeves says he suffers from anxiety and mood issues because of it.

In 2014 he was diagnosed with Chiari malformation syndrome.

"What that is, it's basically a hole in the base of his brain. Basically, your brain protrudes into your spine." Connie said.

He needed emergency surgery and was referred to Riley Hospital for Children.

"He lost his eyesight. He couldn't walk, he used to walk, his legs would give out."

Jason's first surgery was 12 hours long. Nine more followed after that. His family was in and out of Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for five months straight.

Connie says Riley not only helped Jason get and feel better, but they helped her, a stressed and worried mother get through the tough days.

"No matter what the problem you face, they have a solution."

When he's not doing physical therapy to keep his strength up, Jason likes to help kids his age, especially ones who've been through the same struggles.

He started selling ice cream sundaes just a few months ago and so far, he's raised he's raised 350 dollars. We learned, Jason spent his earnings on arts and crafts supplies for 9th floor neuro patients. A daily activity he that looked forward to at Riley.

Jason is doing much better now, a few weeks ago, he found out he doesn't have to go back to Riley for a checkup until this time next year.

