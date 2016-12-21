$10,000 raised to help pay off school lunch debt - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

$10,000 raised to help pay off school lunch debt

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

From one school to 17 schools and counting.

An idea to help local families pay off school lunch debt is boiling over.

We told you about Kristina Arwood's idea to start a GoFundMe page to help pay off debts at Cedar Hall Elementary School.

Now, her co-workers at ERA Realty heard about it and jumped in to help. 

That account has swelled to more than 10,000 dollars, enough to pay off the lunch debts at six more EVSC schools and all of the overdue lunch debts at all Warrick County elementary schools.

We're told the donations are still rolling in. You can click here if you would like to donate.

