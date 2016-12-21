Owensboro police help community through Operation Santa

Owensboro Police filled boxes of food for families in need.

Officers and their families took their places in the assembly line ready to fill around 280 boxes full of food. They made sure to make the most fun out of the morning.

"They was passing boxes around and you would have to toss it in there and shoot it and throw it," Wyatt Roby says.

Different fundraisers helped the police department pay for all of the food distributed to some of the local schools for the backpack programs and also Meals on Wheels. Boxes were sealed and packed into those police cruisers.

"Its a great day to start from the beginning of putting the boxes together and when you get out and see the people and actually get to talk to people and shake hands and spend times with them. It makes it very personal for the police dept to connect with their neighborhoods like this," says Lt. Chris Castlen

Officers then headed out to make those special deliveries.

"We were very happy. In fact, we had one last year too. Very happy," recipient Freddie Dale Haley says.

Officers say its an excellent way for them and their families to get involved in the community.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.