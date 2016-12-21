Redistricting plan includes fewer judges in KY

A redistricting proposal in Kentucky could mean fewer judges in the state but if passed, the number of family court judges will increase.

Justice Minton's recent proposal would reduce 11 district court judges statewide and 4 circuit court judges.

The goal then would be to bring in 16 family court judges across the state.

Nothing is set in stone.

It is just a proposal and has to be approved before these changes would kick in.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. ?