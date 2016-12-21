Cheer coach accused of stealing money from cheerleader booster c - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cheer coach accused of stealing money from cheerleader booster club

Posted by Aesia Toliver, Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Former teacher and cheer coach, April Maxey is accused of taking more than 7,000 dollars from the Boonville Middle School Cheerleader Booster Club account.

According to a police report, Maxey had access to the cheer leading account as a member of the booster club. 

The report says another member of the booster club, Loge Elementary teacher Kelly Putnam, told police this all started when she got a call from Lynville National Bank saying the account was in the negative.

Putnam then learned the card had been used around Warrick and Vanderburgh counties, and even in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.  

Putnam then discovered the debit card connected to the account was canceled because of suspicious activity involving a purchase at Gander Mountain. 

At that point, Putnam met with the assistant cheer coach, Deeana Miller, and they notified the Boonville middle school principal who called the police.

Superintendent Brad Schneider said Maxey is no longer an employee and that they are fully cooperating with the police. 

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

