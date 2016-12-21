Bond set for Owensboro man accused in deadly shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bond set for Owensboro man accused in deadly shooting

Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Preston Williams, 24 (Source: Daviess Co. Detention Center) Preston Williams, 24 (Source: Daviess Co. Detention Center)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Bond has been set at 50,000 dollars for a man accused in a deadly shooting. 

[PREVIOUS: Police investigate Owensboro Shooting]

Preston Williams could barely stand up when he appeared in court on Wednesday.  

Authorities said Williams and 36-year-old Jerard Fountain got into an argument two weeks ago and shot at each other.  

Williams was hit in the abdomen, but Fountain was hit in the chest and died.

Williams is facing manslaughter and other charges.

Judge Lisa Jones found probable cause and sent the case to the Grand Jury.

