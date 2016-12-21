Fantasy Focus Week 16, Thursday Night Football: Championship Week Begins!

We did it! We did it! Actually, you did it! You did it! We've all reached the end of the marathon folks! This week, week 16 of the National Football League, is fantasy championship for most fantasy football leagues! I hope you're ready for some Saturday football this weekend! Yes, with Christmas Day being on Sunday, the NFL has decided to play the bulk of this week's games on Saturday, Christmas Eve. There's also one on Thursday, two still being played on Sunday, and one Monday. As we have been doing for the playoffs, let's try not to overthink it. Roll with your studs, for the most part. Keep the guys in the lineup that got you here. Don't get cute. Let's win a championship! That, as we know, starts on Thursday:

GIANTS AT EAGLES -- THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Ahh, a good ol' NFC East battle to kick off this week's slate. New York won the game these two teams played in week 9, 28-23, and in that game, Eli Manning had a solid game through the air. Manning threw for over 250 yards with 4 touchdowns, albeit 2 interceptions. The last 4 weeks, though, Manning has struggled, with 4 straight weeks of 200 yards or less. He has thrown 8 TDs in that stretch, but he's turned it over a whopping 5 times! Philadelphia has been pretty giving through the air this season, so this sets up as a decent matchup for Eli and the receivers. I think he could be a sneaky play here, but it is Thursday, and we all know how a lot of the Thursday games have gone, as far as fantasy production. With it being a divisional game, anything could happen, but just going by the numbers, it's not a bad matchup. Playing on the road for New York on a Thurdsay isn't great though, but at least the weather is forecasted to be nice. Bottom line, use Manning if you need him, but I'm not super-excited about him. Obviously, Odell Beckham is a must-start, and he had 2 TDs the last time the played. #2 wideout Sterling Shepard is also a solid play, as a WR-2 or 3. Don't mess with any other receivers or the tight ends. They can't be trusted. At running back, it's Rashad Jennings, and to an almost equal degree, Paul Perkins. It's a headache again, with the two of them splitting carries again. If you can avoid this timeshare, I'd do it. If you have to use one, I get it, but you'll have to pray for a touchdown from either one. The Giants' defense has been playing pretty good, especially the secondary, so use them if you need them. These Thursday games have a tendency to be low-scoring.

For Philly, Carson Wentz actually did okay back in week 9, with 364 yards passing, but he threw 2 picks and zero touchdowns. As good as New York's secondary has been lately, and as inconsistent as Wentz has been, I'd avoid him for sure. Zach Ertz and Jordan Matthews are the ONLY reliable pass-catchers here. Use Ertz as your starting tight end if you need him, as he went off against the Giants last game. Overall, New York has slowed down tight ends fairly well, but you have to use Ertz because he's the number-one receiving option here. Matthews is listed as questionable with his lingering ankle issue, but he should start and is a fine WR-3 or flex play here, as he's been getting the volume too. He's a little better in a PPR (points per reception) format. Don't touch Doriel Green-Beckham or Nelson Agholor. At running back, Ryan Mathews really impressed, with a 120-yard game against the vaunted Ravens' run defense. I didn't see that coming at all, and who would have? Baltimore is the best run defense in the NFL. One thing that helped Mathews was that Darren Sproles was out, so he got a ton of touches, but still, he did a great job running it. If you need Mathews this week, if you need him, as an RB-2. Sproles could be cleared from his concussion though, and if he is, he'll eat into Mathews volume a bit. I'd only use Sproles as a flex if you have to. The Eagles' defense is just an average start here, at home, on a Thursday.

