Indiana’s Bower Places Third in 3-Meter Dive at Winter Nationals

COLUMBUS, IN (WFIE) -

Indiana University diver Michal Bower finished the 2016 USA Diving Winter National Championships with a third-place finish in the 3-meter dive in Columbus, Ohio.

Entering the final in fourth place with a score of 496.40, Bower totaled a 261.90 in her final five dives to earn a podium spot with a score of 758.30. Bower was incredibly consistent on Wednesday night, scoring over 54.00 on four of her five attempts.

“What a great week for Michal,” Indiana University head diving coach Drew Johansen said. “She got better every day and finishing her last day on the podium was perfect.”

With her third-place finish, Bower earned a spot in the World University Games in August in Taipei, Taiwan. Earlier this week at the USA Swimming Winter National Championships, Bower placed seventh in the 1-meter dive final.

The Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be back in action on Jan. 13, 2017 when the teams host Big Ten rival Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. The dual meet is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

Women’s 3-Meter Final

3. Michal Bower – 758.30

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics

