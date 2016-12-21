Megan's minute with Justin MacDonald. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan's minute with Justin MacDonald.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Justin MacDonald is a center on the Evansville Thunderbolts and has 12 points in 12 games with 5 goals and 7 assists! 

Watch the video to find out more about him.

  Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

  God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month.
  Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

