IUWG Alum Camille Chevalier Earns Full Stats on Ladies European Tour

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
BLOOMINGTON, IN (WFIE) -

Indiana Women’s Golf alum Camille Chevalier has earned full status in the 2017 Ladies European Tour’s after her performance in the Lalla Aicha Tour School in Morocco.

Chevalier carded a five under par with a five day, 90-hole score of 355, including a low round of 68 in round four. In all, the Aix-en Provence, France native posted rounds of 75-71-70-68-71 to earn full status with the LET for the upcoming season.

115 players entered the final stage of qualifying school with 14 different countries represented amongst the players that finished in the top 30 places and 24 nationalities among the top 66. The Ladies European Tour kicks off its spring 2017 schedule in New Zealand February 12-14.

Chevalier wrapped up her four-year career at Indiana in 2015-16 as she earned First Team All-Big Ten honors with a team leading 73.61 average which stands as the best single-season scoring average in IU history. She posted 11 rounds under par for her final season and logged seven Top 25 finishes including the last four of five tournaments of the year. Chevalier finished her career with a 76.65 scoring average, which ranks as the fifth-best in Indiana history. 

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics

