Fire officials determine cause of structure fire in Princeton

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

We have just learned the cause of a structure fire in Princeton.

On December 19, around 5:30 p.m. Princeton Fire officials responded to a 911 report of a fire on the 1000 block of N. Main Street. 

Crews were able to get a majority of the flames knocked down quickly. Fire crews remained on the scene until around 10 p.m.

Investigators examined the scene and after review of the evidence, they ruled the fire as accidental.  

Officials determined the fire originated from a light fixture on the back of the home.  

They say there was a failure of the electrical wiring in the light fixture causing a short circuit.  

The short circuit caused damage to the fixture and eventually caused ignition of the exterior of the home.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

