Salvation Army needs more Red Kettle donations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Salvation Army in Evansville needs more donations to fill the red kettles.

Officials at the Evansville location said they are approximately $75,000 short of their goal with just five days left for the Red Kettle campaign. 

Due to some rainy days and colder weather, organizers said they lost a few bell ringer volunteers and even some locations all together.  

Captain Scott Strissel hopes to fill all locations with volunteers from now until Christmas Eve night.  

Donations may be dropped in red kettles around Evansville or at the Salvation Army on North Fulton Avenue.  

Money from the Red Kettle campaign helps fund programs year round at the Salvation Army  like their soup kitchen and other outreach projects. 

You can click here to donate online. 

