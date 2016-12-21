Salvation Army needs more Red Kettle donations

She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.More >>
One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.More >>
Reports from several media outlets indicate that the Indiana University (IU) Men's basketball team has found their next head coach.More >>
More than $500 worth of stolen items from multiple Owensboro stores were found inside a vehicle after the driver was pulled over for disregarding a stop light.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
