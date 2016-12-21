Woman accused of killing man on moped facing multiple charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Woman accused of killing man on moped facing multiple charges

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Bridgett Lafferty, 18 (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff) Bridgett Lafferty, 18 (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The woman accused of killing a man who was driving on his moped is facing multiple charges.

[PREVIOUS: Name of victim in deadly Warrick Co. crash released; alcohol suspected as factor]

Bridget Lafferty, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and driving while intoxicated.

The wreck happened after 11 p.m. in October on Highway 62 outside Chandler.

Chandler police say Lechner was driving a moped driving east on 62 when a car, driven Lafferty, of Chandler, hit him from behind. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lafferty posted bail. Her court date is set for January 9.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

