Holiday Recycling: What you can and cannot recycle

Holiday decorations and wrapping paper fill the house this time of year, but right after the Holidays, the cleaning will begin.

So what goes in the trash, and can it be recycled?

The Henderson County Recycling Center said already, they're seeing people drop off things they cannot recycle.

Nancy Watkins, the solid waste coordinator, said people are trying to recycle items that can be found in packages like packing peanuts, bubble wrap, and styrofoam.

She says those are not recyclable.

Real Christmas trees can be recycled, but fake ones cannot.

Before you bring that to the recycling center, make sure all the tinsel and ornaments are off. Also, they ask for it to be as clean as possible.

Watkins said they see a 25% increase in people dropping off their bins after the holidays and hopes to see a lot of people again this year.

She also mentioned there's another side to recycling that is re-use.

"If there is a cardboard box you could potentially res-use and ship items to somebody, a family friend or relative," said Watkins. "Reuse your metallic wrapping paper if you can if it's not all to shreds and unusable. That would be a great way instead of throwing that wrapping paper away."

Watkins said most wrapping paper is recyclable, with the exception of metallic wrapping paper, which is not.

Also most plastic is recyclable, just look for a recycling number or you can call your local recycling center if you're unsure.

Those packed peanuts, bubble wrap, and styrofoam are not recyclable, but there is another place to drop those off.

They can be dropped off at the Pak Mail Center at 5100 Vogel Road in Evansville.

