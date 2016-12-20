Thousands raised to help Princeton family after house fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thousands raised to help Princeton family after house fire

By Lauren Artino, Reporter
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

In the middle of a tragedy, a community steps in.

"Obviously houses and things can be replaced, but it's a tough time for them and we want to make it a little better," says Bosse High School Athletic Director, Larry Cochren.

Tri-State residents stepped in to raise thousands of dollars for Jason Engelbrecht and his family.

The Engelbrechts are well known in Princeton. Both Jason and his wife work for Princeton Community High School.

Jason says on Monday night, they were at a basketball game when a family friend called, telling them their home was on fire.

Bosse High School Athletic Director, Larry Cochren knows Jason and his family well. 

"It just shows what kind of community not only Evansville is, but the smaller communities reached out to me as well."

Cochren and his staff raised thousands of dollars to help the family. Students and Staff at Princeton High School are gathering toiletry items, gift cards and anything else to help them get back on their feet.

Princeton Community HIgh School Principal Steve Hauger says more than 8,500 dollars have been poured in from the community to help the family get back on their feet. A lot of that money came from collections at the Toyota Classic Basketball Tournament Tuesday night.

"When something comes up like this, everybody steps up to the plate. I know I have that here at Bosse and I know Jason has that at Princeton," says Cochren.

Students across Gibson County schools plan to pass buckets around at the Toyota Classic basketball tournament to raise even more money for the family.

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up to help the Engelbrecht family. You can donate here.

