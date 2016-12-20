Federal report: Lack of safety device led to Hopkins Co. miner death

A federal report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration explains how and why a Hopkins County man was killed in a mining accident in Webster County in January.

The MSHA report details how 36-year-old Nathan Phillips of Hopkins County wasn't wearing a safety device designed to shut down the equipment, if a person got too close.

Phillips was killed at Dotiki mine in January after he was pinned against a wall by a mobile digging machine.

Dotiki mine is owned by Webster County Coal.

Investigators stated in their report that, "The mine operator didn't provide Phillips with a way to securely attach a safety device to other equipment to ensure the machine would shut off if Phillips got too close."

