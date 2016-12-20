Posey Co. Prosecutor honored for work in animal abuse cases

A Tri-state prosecutor recognized nationally for his work on animal abuse cases.

Posey County Prosecutor Travis Clowers was honored as the Law Enforcement Officer of the year in Indiana by the Humane Society of the United States.

Authorities in Posey County have worked several animal hoarding cases over the past two years.

Prosecutor Clowers has pushed for tougher animal abuse legislation in Indiana.

He's also worked to increase community knowledge on what signs to look for if anyone suspects people are abusing animals.

