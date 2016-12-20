Charges filed against driver accused of causing crash that killed 15 yr. old student

New information on a deadly wrong way crash in Warrick County.

Deputies say, Osiel Marroquin, 18-years-old, will be charged in the crash once he is released from the hospital.

Marroquin will face the following charges:

Reckless Homicide- Level 5 Felony

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated- Level 5 Felony

Causing Seriously Bodily Injury When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated- Level 6 Felony

Causing Death With a Prior Conviction - Level 4 Felony

Marroquin's BAC was .232.

Authorities say he was heading the wrong way on State Road 62 Saturday near Stevenson Station Road when he hit another car, killing 15-year old Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

The driver of that car, Whitney Winstead, 20-years-old, and passenger, Megan Ripperdan were taken to St. Mary's. Ripperdan is still in critical condition. Winstead has been released.

Marroquin is also still in the hospital.

Family members tell us a private funeral service will be held for Skylar this week. Donations can be made in her honor to the Logan's Promise Foundation, a group that raises awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Click the following link for information and to donate, Logan's Promise.

