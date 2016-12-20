Charges filed against driver accused of causing crash that kille - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Charges filed against driver accused of causing crash that killed 15 yr. old student

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office) (Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

New information on a deadly wrong way crash in Warrick County.

Deputies say, Osiel Marroquin, 18-years-old, will be charged in the crash once he is released from the hospital.

Marroquin will face the following charges:

  • Reckless Homicide- Level 5 Felony
  • Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated- Level 5 Felony
  • Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated- Level 5 Felony
  • Causing Seriously Bodily Injury When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated- Level 6 Felony
  • Causing Death With a Prior Conviction - Level 4 Felony

Marroquin's BAC was .232.

Authorities say he was heading the wrong way on State Road 62 Saturday near Stevenson Station Road when he hit another car, killing 15-year old Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

The driver of that car, Whitney Winstead, 20-years-old, and passenger, Megan Ripperdan were taken to St. Mary's. Ripperdan is still in critical condition. Winstead has been released.

Marroquin is also still in the hospital.

Family members tell us a private funeral service will be held for Skylar this week. Donations can be made in her honor to the Logan's Promise Foundation, a group that raises awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

Click the following link for information and to donate, Logan's Promise.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Woman shares her biological family reunion story

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:44:59 GMT
    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died (WFIE)

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

    She first found out about her family when she got a package from her birth mother after she died. Johnson then tracked her family down via social media.

    More >>

  • God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    God's Grill expands across the Tri-State

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:35:53 GMT
    God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)God's grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry (WFIE)
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>
    What better way to kick off the spring than with a free lunch?  God's Grill is a group of volunteers that fires up a grill in different parts of Evansville and makes meals for the hungry.  The group is made up of people from several churches in town. They've expanded to Henderson, Madisonville, and they are now in Owensboro.  They also have a new logo.  God's grill usually meets one Saturday every month. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Wessleman golf course offers new promotion to combat recent decline

    Saturday, March 25 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-03-25 21:29:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>

    One local golf course is seeing less and less participation, so management decided to do something about it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly